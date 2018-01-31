Eagles sign Lo and Aston on loan

Sheffield Eagles have announced the capture of Garry Lo and Cory Aston on loan from Castleford Tigers.

Both join from the Betfred Super League side on an initial one-month deal with an option to extend.

Lo made several strong performances for Papua New Guinea at the recent Rugby League World Cup but he will start the 2018 season back at Sheffield, where he registered 37 tries in the last years’ campaign.

He featured in Castleford’s pre-season games against Leeds and Newcastle, scoring against Thunder at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Aston makes a timely return to bolster the Eagles’ halfback ranks. Having had loan spells at Featherstone and Bradford last season while a Leeds Rhinos player, the 22-year-old is well known at the Eagles, after having come through the club’s youth development system.

Speaking about the new signings, Eagles Director of Rugby Mark Aston said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring in Cory and Garry.

“The key thing is they know our systems very well. Both were part of this club for some time and will go straight into contention for Friday’s night match against Dewsbury.

“Garry was absolutely outstanding at the World Cup and had NRL clubs interested in him which shows what he can become if he continues to develop. He and Cory are in a great environment at Castleford under the likes of Daryl (Powell) & Shez (Ryan Sheridan) and will be a big boost for us over the next month.”

Tigers coach Daryl Powell said: “Both Garry and Cory have been working hard within our environment and this loan period will give them an opportunity to get game time under their belts in the Championship. I look forward to seeing them play for Sheffield with a view to them putting pressure on our first team players in the near future.”

