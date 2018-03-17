Early-morning inspection at the Lane as two more NCL fixtures bite the dust

The pitch at Lock Lane will be inspected at 9.00am today ahead of this afternoon’s Kingstone Press National Conference League Division One `derby’ with Featherstone Lions, which is due to be televised live on FreeSports.

The game had already been switched from Featherstone, where the pitch at the Millpond is unfit.

Two other fixtures, both in Division One, have been called off overnight as the bitter weather bites – at Bradford Dudley Hill and Skirlaugh, where Oulton Raiders and York Acorn were to have been the respective visitors.

The matches between Shaw Cross Sharks and Leigh Miners Rangers, Hull Dockers and Leigh East, and Gateshead Storm and Oldham St Anne’s, were called off yesterday.

Today’s programme (as it stands at 8.00am) is:

Saturday 17 March 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Hunslet Club Parkside v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Siddal v Rochdale Mayfield

Wath Brow Hornets v Underbank Rangers

West Hull v Myton Warriors

Wigan St Patrick’s v Egremont Rangers

DIVISION ONE

Bradford Dudley Hill v Oulton Raiders – postponed

Featherstone Lions v Lock Lane – pitch inspection, 9.00am

Shaw Cross Sharks v Leigh Miners Rangers – postponed

Skirlaugh v York Acorn – postponed

Thornhill Trojans v Milford Marlins

DIVISION TWO

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Drighlington

East Leeds v Crosfields

Hull Dockers v Leigh East – postponed

Hunslet Warriors v Askam

Saddleworth Rangers v West Bowling

Wigan St Jude’s v Stanningley

DIVISION THREE

Clock Face Miners v Dewsbury Celtic

Eastmoor Dragons v Waterhead Warriors

Gateshead Storm v Oldham St Anne’s – postponed

Salford City Roosters v Millom

Woolston Rovers v Beverley