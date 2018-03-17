Early-morning inspection at the Lane as two more NCL fixtures bite the dust

The pitch at Lock Lane will be inspected at 9.00am today ahead of this afternoon’s Kingstone Press National Conference League Division One `derby’ with Featherstone Lions, which is due to be televised live on FreeSports.
The game had already been switched from Featherstone, where the pitch at the Millpond is unfit.
Two other fixtures, both in Division One, have been called off overnight as the bitter weather bites – at Bradford Dudley Hill and Skirlaugh, where Oulton Raiders and York Acorn were to have been the respective visitors.
The matches between Shaw Cross Sharks and Leigh Miners Rangers, Hull Dockers and Leigh East, and Gateshead Storm and Oldham St Anne’s, were called off yesterday.
Today’s programme (as it stands at 8.00am) is:
Saturday 17 March 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Hunslet Club Parkside v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Siddal v Rochdale Mayfield
Wath Brow Hornets v Underbank Rangers
West Hull v Myton Warriors
Wigan St Patrick’s v Egremont Rangers
DIVISION ONE
Bradford Dudley Hill v Oulton Raiders – postponed
Featherstone Lions v Lock Lane – pitch inspection, 9.00am
Shaw Cross Sharks v Leigh Miners Rangers – postponed
Skirlaugh v York Acorn – postponed
Thornhill Trojans v Milford Marlins
DIVISION TWO
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Drighlington
East Leeds v Crosfields
Hull Dockers v Leigh East – postponed
Hunslet Warriors v Askam
Saddleworth Rangers v West Bowling
Wigan St Jude’s v Stanningley
DIVISION THREE
Clock Face Miners v Dewsbury Celtic
Eastmoor Dragons v Waterhead Warriors
Gateshead Storm v Oldham St Anne’s – postponed
Salford City Roosters v Millom
Woolston Rovers v Beverley