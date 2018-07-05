Early starts on Saturday for NCL teams

Several of the kick-off times in Saturday’s fixtures in the Kingstone Press National Conference have been brought forward, to enable those involved to take in England’s quarter-final against Sweden in the Association Football World Cup.
One game – the Premier Division clash between Siddal and Normanton Knights – is being played on Friday evening.
The full programme, with start-times shown, is:
Friday 6 July 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Siddal v Normanton Knights (7.30pm)
Saturday 7 July 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Rochdale Mayfield (1.00pm)
Hunslet Club Parkside v Wath Brow Hornets (1.00pm)
Myton Warriors v Thatto Heath Crusaders (2.30pm)
Underbank Rangers v West Hull (2.30pm)
Wigan St Patrick’s v Kells (2.30pm)
DIVISION ONE
Featherstone Lions v Leigh Miners Rangers (2.30pm)
Lock Lane v Oulton Raiders (1.00pm)
Milford Marlins v Pilkington Recs (12.30pm)
Skirlaugh v Bradford Dudley Hill (2.30pm)
Thornhill Trojans v Shaw Cross Sharks (2.30pm)
York Acorn v Ince Rose Bridge (2.30pm)
DIVISION TWO
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Askam (1.30pm)
Hunslet Warriors v East Leeds (2.30pm)
Hull Dockers v Saddleworth Rangers (2.30pm)
Stanningley v Crosfields (1.00pm)
West Bowling v Leigh East (12.30pm)
Wigan St Jude’s v Drighlington (2.30pm)
DIVISION THREE
Barrow Island v Millom (2.30pm)
Clock Face Miners v Beverley (2.30pm)
Gateshead Storm v Salford City Roosters (2.30pm)
Waterhead Warriors v Woolston Rovers (2.30pm)
Totalrl.com will advise if any other games are brought forward.