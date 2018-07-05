Early starts on Saturday for NCL teams

Several of the kick-off times in Saturday’s fixtures in the Kingstone Press National Conference have been brought forward, to enable those involved to take in England’s quarter-final against Sweden in the Association Football World Cup.

One game – the Premier Division clash between Siddal and Normanton Knights – is being played on Friday evening.

The full programme, with start-times shown, is:

Friday 6 July 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Siddal v Normanton Knights (7.30pm)

Saturday 7 July 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Rochdale Mayfield (1.00pm)

Hunslet Club Parkside v Wath Brow Hornets (1.00pm)

Myton Warriors v Thatto Heath Crusaders (2.30pm)

Underbank Rangers v West Hull (2.30pm)

Wigan St Patrick’s v Kells (2.30pm)

DIVISION ONE

Featherstone Lions v Leigh Miners Rangers (2.30pm)

Lock Lane v Oulton Raiders (1.00pm)

Milford Marlins v Pilkington Recs (12.30pm)

Skirlaugh v Bradford Dudley Hill (2.30pm)

Thornhill Trojans v Shaw Cross Sharks (2.30pm)

York Acorn v Ince Rose Bridge (2.30pm)

DIVISION TWO

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Askam (1.30pm)

Hunslet Warriors v East Leeds (2.30pm)

Hull Dockers v Saddleworth Rangers (2.30pm)

Stanningley v Crosfields (1.00pm)

West Bowling v Leigh East (12.30pm)

Wigan St Jude’s v Drighlington (2.30pm)

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Millom (2.30pm)

Clock Face Miners v Beverley (2.30pm)

Gateshead Storm v Salford City Roosters (2.30pm)

Waterhead Warriors v Woolston Rovers (2.30pm)

Totalrl.com will advise if any other games are brought forward.