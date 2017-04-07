East edge Rangers in eventful clash

East edge Rangers in eventful clash

A strong first half performance helped Leigh East to a 32-24 victory over Saddleworth Rangers in the midweek Division Two fixture in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League.

East, who were 14-0 ahead at the break, closed with a try and six goals by scrum-half Thomas Worthington and touchdowns to centre Nathan Gaskell, winger Ryan Hughes, stand-off Adam Holland and prop Jamie Waters.

Saddleworth hit back through a brace for second row Anthony Morrison, with centre Ethan Langhorn and prop Gareth Morgan also crossing; hooker Josh Bradbury landed four goals.

Rangers’ cause wasn’t helped by the sin-binnings of Morrison, Langhorn and scrum-half Michael Coates. Leigh prop Adam Wilks, meanwhile, also copped a yellow card.

