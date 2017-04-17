Easter Monday’s Super League squad news

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

WAKEFIELD V WIGAN – 14:45 KO

Both sides have made two changes to their squad ahead of their Easter Monday clash.

Wakefield have made enforced changes after Bill Tupou and Joe Arundel both sustained head knocks in their defeat to Castleford Tigers.

They have been replaced in the 19-man squad by Ashley Gibson and Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year recipient Max Jowitt.

Wigan’s two changes see England winger Joe Burgess and Michael McIlorum make way in the squad for the young duo of Romain Navarrete and Nick Gregson.

Anthony Gelling and Thomas Leuluai will make their 100th and 200th appearances respectively for Wigan if they feature.

Wakefield Trinity: Mitch Allgood, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Mason Caton-Brown, Anthony England, David Fifita, Liam Finn, Ashley Gibson, Scott Grix, Dean Hadley, Keegan Hirst, Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, Danny Kirmond, Jacob Miller, Sam Williams, Kyle Wood.

Wigan Warriors: Joe Bretherton, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Liam Forsyth, Anthony Gelling, Nick Gregson, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, George Williams.

LEEDS V WIDNES – 15:00 KO

Brian McDermott has named an unchanged 19-man squad for the club’s game with Widnes.

Ashton Golding (thigh) and Liam Sutcliffe (concussion) are both doubts for the game and will undergo late fitness tests.

Meanwhile, Widnes head coach Denis Betts has made the most changes of any coach going into Monday’s games, having made six in total.

Joe Mellor, Matt Whitley, Alex Gerrard, Chris Bridge, Jay Chapelhow and Sam Brooks have all been left out, with Patrick Ah Van, Jack Buchanan, Owen Farnsworth, Tom Gilmore, Liam Walsh and Lloyd White entering the fray.

Leeds Rhinos: Jordan Baldwinson, Tom Briscoe, Rob Burrow, Adam Cuthbertson, Brett Delaney, Keith Galloway, Mitch Garbutt, Ashton Golding, Ryan Hall, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Jordan Lilley, Danny McGuire, Joel Moon, Anthony Mullally, Mikolaj Oledzki, Matt Parcell, Liam Sutcliffe, Stevie Ward, Kallum Watkins.

Widnes Vikings: Patrick Ah Van, Tom Armstrong, Jack Buchanan, Greg Burke, Ted Chapelhow, Danny Craven, Chris Dean, Gil Dudson, Owen Farnsworth, Tom Gilmore, Rhys Hanbury, Chris Houston, Jordan Johnstone, Stefan Marsh, Tom Olbison, Charly Runciman, Corey Thompson, Liam Walsh, Lloyd White.

LEIGH V HULL FC – 15:00 KO

Josh Drinkwater is set to make his return for Leigh after being named in their squad to face Hull FC.

The halfback hasn’t featured since their defeat to Wakefield following a lower leg injury and the club has lost all three games since.

He is one of three changes in the Leigh squad, with Liam Hood and Dave Thompson also coming in with Mitch Brown, Adam Higson and Eloi Pelissier being left out.

Meanwhile, Hull are without key personnel for the clash.

Gareth Ellis will not make the trip, and he will be joined on the sidelines by Fetuli Talanoa, Josh Griffin and Josh Bowden, who all played in the club’s defeat to Leeds.

Connor Bower could make his first-team debut, while Jansin Turgut, Jez Litten and Masi Matongo also feature.

Leigh Centurions: Jamie Acton, Lachlan Burr, Ben Crooks, Matty Dawson, Josh Drinkwater, James Green, Ryan Hampshire, Harrison Hansen, Micky Higham, Liam Hood, Sam Hopkins, Gregg McNally, Ben Reynolds, Martyn Ridyard, Glenn Stewart, Dave Thompson, Danny Tickle, Atelea Vea, Dayne Weston.

Hull FC: Connor Bower, Jake Connor, Jack Downs, Brad Fash, Mahe Fonua, Albert Kelly, Jez Litten, Sika Manu, Masi Matongo, Steve Michaels, Mark Minichiello, Jamie Shaul, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Jordan Thompson, Carlos Tuimavave, Jansin Turgut, Danny Washbrook, Liam Watts.

ST HELENS V CASTLEFORD – 15:00 KO

St Helens will be without three key players for their clash with league leaders Castleford.

Jonny Lomax, Ryan Morgan and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook are all absent from the 19-man squad and will join James Roby on the sidelines, who remains unavailable through injury.

Dominique Peyroux, Matty Fleming and Ricky Bailey all enter the 19-man squad to face a Castleford side with just one change to their squad.

Captain Michael Shenton returns, replacing Joel Monaghan.

St Helens: Kyle Amor, Ricky Bailey, Luke Douglas, Theo Fages, Matty Fleming, Regan Grace, Morgan Knowles, Tommy Lee, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, Dominique Peyroux, Greg Richards, Matty Smith, Adam Swift, Zeb Taia, Luke Thompson, Adam Walker, Alex Walmsley, Jon Wilkin.

Castleford Tigers: Rangi Chase, Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Luke Gale, Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes, Andy Lynch, Nathan Massey, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Ben Roberts, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Gadwin Springer, Jake Webster.

WARRINGTON V HUDDERSFIELD – 15:00 KO

Warrington welcome England forward Mike Cooper back into their squad as they look to leapfrog Huddersfield in the league table.

Cooper is joined by Sam Wilde in the 19-man squad, with Tony Smith making two changes that see Ryan Atkins and Matty Russell left out.

Huddersfield have also made two changes, with captain Leroy Cudjoe and Tom Symonds missing out through injury. Ryan Brierley and Daniel Smith replace them in the squad.

Warrington Wolves: Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Brad Dwyer, Rhys Evans, Kurt Gidley, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Benjamin Jullien, George King, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Joe Westerman, Sam Wilde.

Huddersfield Giants: Ryan Brierley, Danny Brough, Paul Clough, Tyler Dickinson, Lee Gaskell, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Kruise Leeming, Jake Mamo, Nathan Mason, Jermaine McGillvary, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor, Aaron Murphy, Sam Rapira, Oliver Roberts, Daniel Smith, Shannon Wakeman, Sam Wood.

CATALANS v SALFORD – 17:00 KO (BST)

Laurent Frayssinous has made two changes for the visit of high-flying Salford.

Fouad Yaha and Justin Horo return to the squad, but Catalans will be without Brayden Wiliame, who was injured in their victory over Huddersfield.

Meanwhile, Salford are without key forwards Ben Murdoch-Masila and Lee Mossop, who have been rested due to slight knocks.

They have been replaced by Ryan Lannon and Daniel Murray, who have recently played for Halifax and Bradford respectively in the Championship.

Catalans Dragons: Paul Aiton, Lucas Albert, Louis Anderson, Lambert Belmas, Thomas Bosc, Julian Bousquet, Rémi Casty, Vincent Duport, Ben Garcia, Tony Gigot, Justin Horo, Krisnan Inu, Thibaud Margalet, Sam Moa, Richie Myler, Mickael Simon, Iain Thornley, Luke Walsh, Fouad Yaha.

Salford Red Devils: Justin Carney, Todd Carney, Michael Dobson, Mark Flanagan, George Griffin, Greg Johnson, Josh Jones, Craig Kopczak, Olsi Krasniqi, Ryan Lannon, Rob Lui, Daniel Murray, Gareth O’Brien, Junior Sa’u, Lama Tasi, Logan Tomkins, Adam Walne, Kris Welham, Josh Wood.

Reports from these games will feature on the Totalrl.com website on Monday evening.

Summaries and match facts from all the Easter Monday games will feature in next Monday’s issue of League Express.