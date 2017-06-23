Easts paired with Parkside in huge Trophy tie

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hunslet Club Parkside, who are hoping to go one better than last time – when they were edged by Rochdale Mayfield in the final – in this season’s RFL Challenge Trophy, have been given a plum draw in the quarter-finals.

The south Leeds outfit will make the short trip to East Leeds on Saturday 15 July in a game which is certain to attract a big crowd.

Across the city, Milford Marlins entertain Ince Rose Bridge, while West Hull and Thatto Heath Crusaders will go head to head in a clash of sides in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League’s Premier Division.

The draw is completed by the tie between Wigan St Patrick’s and Saddleworth Rangers.

Pairings are: Wigan St Patrick’s v Saddleworth Rangers; Milford Marlins v Ince Rose Bridge; West Hull v Thatto Heath Crusaders; East Leeds v Hunslet Club Parkside.