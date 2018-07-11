Easts rally to see off local rivals

East Leeds eased to third, and Hunslet Warriors remain in the bottom three, following Easts’ 36-10 victory in last night’s Kingstone Press National Conference League Division Two fixture.

Hosts Hunslet led 10-8 at the interval, having recovered from an early 8-0 deficit, but the visitors dominated exchanges in the second period to complete the `double’ after their 46-20 success at Easy Road and go above Crosfields on points’ difference.

A full report will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express.

Result

Tuesday 10 July 2018

DIVISION TWO

Hunslet Warriors 10 East Leeds 36

Fixtures

Saturday 14 July 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Kells v Myton Warriors

Normanton Knights v Wigan St Patrick’s

Rochdale Mayfield v West Hull

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Hunslet Club Parkside (TV)

Underbank Rangers v Egremont Rangers

Wath Brow Hornets v Siddal

DIVISION ONE

Bradford Dudley Hill v Milford Marlins

Featherstone Lions v Ince Rose Bridge

Leigh Miners Rangers v Shaw Cross Sharks

Oulton Raiders v York Acorn

Pilkington Recs v Lock Lane

Skirlaugh v Thornhill Trojans

DIVISION TWO

Askam v West Bowling

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Hunslet Warriors

Saddleworth Rangers v Drighlington

East Leeds v Stanningley

Hull Dockers v Crosfields

Leigh East v Wigan St Jude’s

DIVISION THREE

Beverley v Woolston Rovers

Millom v Gateshead Storm

Oldham St Anne’s v Eastmoor Dragons

Dewsbury Celtic v Salford City Roosters