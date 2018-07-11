Easts rally to see off local rivals

East Leeds eased to third, and Hunslet Warriors remain in the bottom three, following Easts’ 36-10 victory in last night’s Kingstone Press National Conference League Division Two fixture.
Hosts Hunslet led 10-8 at the interval, having recovered from an early 8-0 deficit, but the visitors dominated exchanges in the second period to complete the `double’ after their 46-20 success at Easy Road and go above Crosfields on points’ difference.
A full report will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express.
Result
Tuesday 10 July 2018
DIVISION TWO
Hunslet Warriors 10 East Leeds 36
Fixtures
Saturday 14 July 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Kells v Myton Warriors
Normanton Knights v Wigan St Patrick’s
Rochdale Mayfield v West Hull
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Hunslet Club Parkside (TV)
Underbank Rangers v Egremont Rangers
Wath Brow Hornets v Siddal
DIVISION ONE
Bradford Dudley Hill v Milford Marlins
Featherstone Lions v Ince Rose Bridge
Leigh Miners Rangers v Shaw Cross Sharks
Oulton Raiders v York Acorn
Pilkington Recs v Lock Lane
Skirlaugh v Thornhill Trojans
DIVISION TWO
Askam v West Bowling
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Hunslet Warriors
Saddleworth Rangers v Drighlington
East Leeds v Stanningley
Hull Dockers v Crosfields
Leigh East v Wigan St Jude’s
DIVISION THREE
Beverley v Woolston Rovers
Millom v Gateshead Storm
Oldham St Anne’s v Eastmoor Dragons
Dewsbury Celtic v Salford City Roosters