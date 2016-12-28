Easts take the honours

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

EAST HULL recovered from eight points downs with 11 minutes left to beat NORTH HULL KNIGHTS in the Hull ARL’s GMB BOCM Cup Final on Boxing Day.

Neil Powley crossed, Joe Rustill improving, to peg the Knights back to two points, and a memorable win was clinched when Lewis Brown – the man of the match – popped over on 77 minutes, Rustill landing his fourth goal.

Norths had led through tries by Liam Frenneux, Jack Carey, Sam Beardshaw and Calvin Foster, two of which Jak Tuttle converted; East Hull had kept in contention through touchdowns by Powley and Reece Cockerline.