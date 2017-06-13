Eden firm favourite to be named Man of Steel

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw June 13, 2017 14:31

Eden firm favourite to be named Man of Steel

Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden has been named as the odds-on favourite to be named the Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

Eden has enjoyed a remarkable maiden year at Castleford, scoring 33 tries in 19 games, including five hat-tricks in his last six games.

Betway make the 26-year-old 4/9 to be crowned Man of Steel for 2017, ahead of Castleford teammate Luke Gale at 7/4.

Betway’s Alan Alger said: “Eden’s try-scoring record puts him head and shoulders above any other player in Super League and we make him 4/9 to be crowned 2017’s Man of Steel.”

Steve Prescott Man of Steel Award favourites:
Greg Eden 4/9
Luke Gale 7/4
Albert Kelly 16/1
Michael Dobson 20/1
Matt Parcell 20/1

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw June 13, 2017 14:31

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions