Eden firm favourite to be named Man of Steel

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden has been named as the odds-on favourite to be named the Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

Eden has enjoyed a remarkable maiden year at Castleford, scoring 33 tries in 19 games, including five hat-tricks in his last six games.

Betway make the 26-year-old 4/9 to be crowned Man of Steel for 2017, ahead of Castleford teammate Luke Gale at 7/4.

Betway’s Alan Alger said: “Eden’s try-scoring record puts him head and shoulders above any other player in Super League and we make him 4/9 to be crowned 2017’s Man of Steel.”

Steve Prescott Man of Steel Award favourites:

Greg Eden 4/9

Luke Gale 7/4

Albert Kelly 16/1

Michael Dobson 20/1

Matt Parcell 20/1