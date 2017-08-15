Eden, Moors and Shenton set for Castleford returns

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers hopes of clinching the League Leaders’ Shield on Thursday have received a major boost after Greg Eden, Junior Moors and Michael Shenton were all named in the squad to face Wakefield.

The trio have all been missing through injury in recent weeks, with Moors the longest absentee of the three, after being unavailable for the last two months.

But he is in contention to return as the Tigers look to secure their first ever top place finish in their 91-year history, and their first ever League Leaders’ Shield trophy.

Leading scorer Eden also returns after overcoming a shoulder injury, with the free-scoring winger still eyeing up Denny Solomona’s try-scoring record set last year.

Shenton returns after missing last week’s victory over Salford with a back problem.

Meanwhile, Wakefield have recalled Mason Caton-Brown and Craig Huby after they missed last week’s victory over Leeds, replacing James Hasson and Joe Arundel.

Castleford: Cook, Eden, Foster, Gale, Hardaker, Hitchcox, Holmes, Lynch, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Webster.

Wakefield: Annakin, Arona, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hirst, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Tupou, Williams, Wood.