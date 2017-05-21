Eden stars as Castleford beat Leeds

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Greg Eden scored a hat-trick as Castleford Tigers moved two points clear at the top of Super League with a 29-18 win over Leeds Rhinos.

Luke Gale went over for the opening try of the Magic Weekend finale after just four minutes but Kallum Watkins reduced the deficit soon after.

Both sides managed to contain each other until the end of the half, when Liam Sutcliffe levelled with a penalty goal after Eden had seen a try chalked off.

Castleford were back to the best after the break as Tom Holmes’ try was sandwiched by an 18-minute Eden hat-trick.

Joel Moon touched down for Leeds’ second try as the final 10 minutes of the 2017 Magic Weekend rapidly approached.

Gale notched a drop goal before Sutcliffe reduced the deficit late on but it was Castleford who took the spoils from Newcastle.

Castleford: 1 Zak Hardaker, 2 Greg Minikin, 3 Jake Webster, 4 Michael Shenton, 5 Greg Eden, 23 Tom Holmes, 7 Luke Gale, 8 Andy Lynch, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Grant Millington, 15 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Adam Milner; Subs: 14 Nathan Massey, 17 Junior Moors, 18 Matt Cook, 34 Alex Foster.

Tries: Gale, Eden 3, Holmes; Goals: Gale 4.

Leeds: 1 Ashton Golding, 2 Tom Briscoe, 3 Kallum Watkins, 14 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ryan Hall, 6 Danny McGuire, 4 Joel Moon, 16 Brad Singleton, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 Adam Cuthbertson, 19 Brett Ferres, 13 Stevie Ward, 11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan; Subs: 7 Rob Burrow, 15 Brett Delaney, 20 Anthony Mullally, 22 Ash Handley.

Tries: Watkins, Moon, Sutcliffe; Goals: Sutcliffe 3.

