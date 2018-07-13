Edwards edging towards prolonged Catalans stay

Catalans Dragons look set to retain Kenny Edwards.

A number of clubs, including Huddersfield, have been linked with a move for the backrower, who has impressed since making his mid-season move from NRL club Parramatta.

But it’s believed that Edwards has settled well in Perpignan and would like to remain at the Dragons, with Catalans also keen to keep the 28-year-old.

Edwards has made seven appearances since his move to France and he scored four tries.

Both parties are hopeful a deal to extend his stay at the club can be agreed in the coming weeks.