Eels’ comeback secures victory against Wests Tigers

‌Parramatta Eels came from behind to gain a 26-22 victory over the Wests Tigers today in front of 28,249 spectators at ANZ Stadium to bring an end to a run of four successive defeats.

It was a massive disappointment for the Tigers, who were leading 22-10 with 25 minutes remaining, but who conceded three late tries and fail to secure their third win of the season.

Michael Jennings opened the scoring with a long-range try in the second minute but the Tigers levelled in the 15th minute when James Tedesco, who was outstanding all night, helped Mitchell Moses, who has been linked with a move to the Eels, to score under the posts.

Kirisome Auva’a grabbed the lead for the Eels before Jesse Sue got over the line after more good work from Tedesco..

Jack Littlejohn’s chip kick was then collected by Kevin Naiqama who touched down to give the Tigers a 16-10 lead at half-time.

Matt McIlwrick extended Wests’ lead to 22-10 with a try from dummy-half try as he escaped from a Nathan Brown tackle and the game looked up for the Eels.

But they fought back when Jennings ran downfield and found Brad Takairangi who kicked into the in-goal for Auva’a to score his second try.

Josh Hoffman then scored when backing up a break by Auva’a and Gutherson’s touchline conversion made it 22-20.

The Tigers pressed for a decisive score, but it didn’t come and when Moses’ pass landed at the feet of Nofoaluma it was scooped up by Jennings who ran down the touchline to set up a try for Semi Radradra that would be decisive for the Eels..

The Tigers weren’t done, launching further attacking raids in the final 10 minutes but the Eels proved good enough to hang on and snap their four-game losing streak.

Eels: 1 Clinton Gutherson, 2 Semi Radradra, 3 Michael Jennings, 4 Kirisome Auva’a, 5 Josh Hoffman, 6 Brad Takairangi, 7 Corey Norman, 8 Suaia Matagi, 9 Kaysa Pritchard, 10 Tim Mannah (c), 11 Manu Ma’u, 12 Tepai Moeroa, 13 Nathan Brown; Interchange: 14 Beau Scott (c), 15 Peni Terepo, 16 Daniel Alvaro, 17 Siosaia Vave.

Wests Tigers: 1 James Tedesco, 2 David Nofoaluma, 3 Jamal Idris, 4 Kevin Naiqama, 5 Moses Suli, 6 Mitchell Moses, 7 Jack Littlejohn, 8 Aaron Woods (c), 9 Matt McIlwrick, 10 Ava Seumanufagai, 11 Josh Aloiai, 12 Chris Lawrence, 13 Elijah Taylor; Interchange: 14 Tim Grant, 15 Sauaso Sue, 16 Michael Chee-Kam, 17 Jacob Liddle.

