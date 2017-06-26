Eight players charged by the RFL

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Match Review Panel has had a busy week, after charging EIGHT Super League stars.

Danny McGuire is the most notable star, having been handed a Grade C charge for foul language towards a match official.

The Leeds captain was sin-binned following an incident with referee Robert Hicks, and could now face a suspension.

St Helens’ Mark Percival and Catalans’ Tony Gigot have also received Grade C charges for differing incidents.

Rangi Chase has also been cited, with the Widnes ace receiving a Grade B charge for striking with his shoulder.

Four players received Grade A charges. Willie Isa, Chris Annakin, Brad Fash and Jamie Jones-Buchanan were all charged, with the Leeds star the only one without an early guilty plea.

Round 19 charges

Willie Isa (Wigan Warriors) – Dangerous Contact, Grade A (EGP available)

Chris Annakin (Wakefield Trinity) – Kicking out, Grade A (EGP available)

Brad Fash (Hull FC) – Dangerous Contact, Grade A (EGP available)

Mark Percival (St Helens) – Other Contrary Behaviour, Grade C (EGP not available)

Tony Gigot (Catalans Dragons) – Disputes decision using aggressive body language, Grade C (EGP available)

Danny McGuire (Leeds Rhinos) – Foul language towards Match Official, Grade C (EGP available)

Jamie Jones-Buchanan (Leeds Rhinos) – Strikes with Shoulder, Grade A (EGP not available)

Rangi Chase (Widnes Vikings) – Strikes with Shoulder, Grade B (EGP not available)