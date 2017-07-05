Eleven players banned by tribunal: but Wakefield to appeal Reece Lyne suspension

8 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Eleven players were suspended at the RFL’s latest round of disciplinary proceedings on Tuesday night: but it is understood one of the most significant ones will be appealed.

Top-four chasing Wakefield Trinity have lost centre Reece Lyne to a two-match ban – but TotalRL understands the club are intent on appealing that suspension in a bid to get it overturned.

Wakefield are unhappy Lyne was banned after he pleaded not guilty to a Grade C Dangerous Contact charge following their win against Warrington last Saturday. The appeal is likely to take place today (Wednesday) given how Trinity play on Thursday night.

Elsewhere, the following Super League players – including three Catalans Dragons men – were banned:

Ben Crooks (Leigh) pleaded guilty to a Grade B Punching charge and was banned for one match.

Greg Bird (Catalans) also pleaded guilty to a Grade B Punching charge but he challenged the grading. The tribunal, however, felt the grading was appropriate and banned him for one match.

Fouad Yaha of Catalans also pleaded not guilty to a Grade B Running in and Punching charge but was found guilty, and banned for one game.

Dragons forward Ben Garcia pleaded guilty to a Grade C charge the same as Yaha, but challenged the grading. It was upheld and he was banned for two matches.

Meanwhile, the following players submitted an Early Guilty Plea and received the following sanctions:

Chris Taylor, Whitehaven – 1 match ban (Grade B Dangerous Throw)

Jode Sheriffe, Dewsbury – £75 fine (Grade A Dangerous Contact)

James Feather, Keighley – 1 match ban (Grade B Head Butt)

Tom Carr, Doncaster – 2 match ban (Grade C Contrary Behaviour)

Kieran Moran, York – 2 match ban (Grade C Dangerous Contact)

Jake Webster, Castleford – £300 fine (Grade A High Tackle)

Jon Wilkin, St Helens – 1 match ban (Grade B Dangerous Contact)

Keegan Hirst, Wakefield – NFA (Grade A Dangerous Contact)

Meanwhile, Leigh forward Jamie Acton’s case will be heard next week on the 11th July. The panel accepted a request for an adjournment provided he did not play in any fixture prior to his case next week, as Leigh requested more time to prepare for the hearing.