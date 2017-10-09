The Elite Performance Squad players who missed out on the World Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

England’s 24-man squad announcement will have been a career high for some.

But for others, the pain of missing out will be hard to stomach for some time.

Wayne Bennett’s squad reveal resulted in 10 players who were in the Elite Performance Squad missing out on selection after taking part in the frequent training sessions throughout the year.

But who are the unlucky ten? Look no further.

Joe Burgess (Wigan Warriors)

The Wigan winger can perhaps feel hard done by given that there are only two recognised wingers in the England squad.

Should one of Jermaine McGillvary or Ryan Hall get injured, it would be interesting to see who would miss out.

Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves)

With Bennett opting to take just two hookers, Clark could well have been the unfortunate man to not make the cut.

A fine talent, Clark has played in a struggling Warrington team, and that has perhaps cost him his place.

Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves)

Another Warrington player left out is prop Cooper.

A long-standing member of the England fold, Cooper has missed out for the biggest competition, something that will inevitably frustrate the former St George star.

Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers)

Super League’s runaway leading try-scorer has fallen short of selection.

Despite an excellent season, Eden’s former Brisbane coach has decided against selecting the Castleford speedster.

Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Farrell misses out to the likes of Elliott Whitehead, John Bateman and Ben Currie.

It’s a selection that will perhaps not come as a surprise.

Zak Hardaker (Castleford Tigers)

Hardaker’s absence has now been explained after he failed a drugs test.

It’s the second time he has missed a World Cup for off-field issues. A great shame.

Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

The Saints speedster is the third winger to make out.

The number of wingers in the EPS squad suggests taking three wingers should have been expected.

Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

One of the more notable exclusions is the Tigers hooker after a fine season.

Despite his performances, he didn’t make the Dream Team or the World Cup, which seems highly unfortunate after a fantastic year.

Michael Shenton (Castleford Tigers)

His try assists were sky high, but the centre has missed out to Mark Percival and Kallum Watkins.

Despite a fantastic season for Castleford, only two of their players are in the squad.

Stevie Ward (Leeds Rhinos)

His remarkable recovery wasn’t enough to earn him an England recall.

It appears he will play for Wales instead.