Elland resign from Conference

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Elland have withdrawn from the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League.

The Halifax outfit confirmed today that their involvement in the competition is at an end after failing to fulfil Saturday’s home Division Three fixture with Woolston Rovers.

Only six players turned up for the match, leaving Woolston staging an impromptu nine-a-side game among themselves.

Elland, who were bottom of the table with one win and a draw from 14 fixtures, have struggled for numbers throughout the campaign. However, that draw – against leaders West Bowling in the early stages of the season – indicates what might have been achieved if a full squad had regularly shown up for games.

The episode represents a remarkable fall from grace. Elland won the BARLA Yorkshire Cup in 2001-2 and 2003-4, and were runners-up in 2004-5, and featured in Division One last season before dropping two sections through being sanctioned for non-fulfilment of fixtures.

Their results for the 2017 season are being expunged by NCL bosses.

Elland, meanwhile, are holding a meeting tonight to discuss their future at Open Age level; the club, however, boasts a healthy youth and junior section.