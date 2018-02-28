Ellis admits he was open to Hull KR stay for 2018 ahead of return on Thursday

He returns to Hull Kingston Rovers tonight for the first time since guiding the Robins to promotion in 2017 – and Jamie Ellis has admitted he was open to a permanent stay with the club this season before ultimately joining tonight’s opponents Castleford.

Ellis played a crucial role in Hull KR’s promotion to Super League last season after joining on loan from Huddersfield.

However, he will play there – weather-permitting – tonight as a Castleford player: and Ellis has explained just how keen he was on turning his loan into a permanent deal at the end of the season before signing for the Tigers.

“When we got promoted I had my sights set on staying there to be fair – I really wanted to, if I’m honest,” he said.

“But nothing came of it – I don’t really know what happened with Huddersfield and Hull KR, whether they couldn’t come to an agreement.

“But as soon as I heard Castleford were on the phone, it was too big an opportunity to turn down. All I wanted to do was be at Cas when I found out they wanted me. Having been here before, knowing the lads and how well they’d done last year, I was thinking, ‘I want to be in those games and playing Grand Finals with them’.”

Ellis, however, admits he is looking forward to returning to Craven Park and seeing his former team-mates.

When asked if he had marked the fixture down, he said: “Definitely – it’ll be good to go back and see all my mates. It will be a tough game – the crowd’s good there. It will be freezing as well, so bring your thermals! But I’m looking forward to it.

After being left out for the Tigers’ opening-weekend defeat to St Helens, he has since solidified himself as Daryl Powell’s starting stand-off: a role he will continue tonight.

And Ellis admits while it was tough to pick himself up from being omitted against the Saints, he believes he and his team-mates can only get better the more they play with one another.

“I was gutted,” he said.

“I trained hard pre-season but we’ve got a lot of good players here and a lot of competition. I just had to pick myself up, train hard and get myself back in there. We’ve got to play well every week because there’s someone chomping at the bit to take your place. You’ve got to be on your game.

“There’s some new combinations. We haven’t trained much with Galey (Luke Gale) and Benny (Roberts) being at the World Cup, so it’s been tough. But we’re getting our combinations right and going in the right direction. I’ve got two good players outside me in Jake Webster and Mike McMeeken – and they’re making my job easy for me.”