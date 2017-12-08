Ellis and Wellens to conduct first round draw for 2018 Challenge Cup

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Former Hull FC captain and back-to-back Challenge Cup winner Gareth Ellis will be joined by England assistant coach, Paul Wellens on Tuesday December 12 (7.00pm) for the first round draw of the 2018 competition.

The draw will be conducted at MediaCity and will be live streamed on the BBC Sport website.

48 sides will go into the draw to participate in one of the country’s oldest sporting tournaments with the first round of the 2018 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup played on January 27-28.

National Conference League Premier Division champions Thatto Heath Crusaders are joined by beaten Grand Finalists Siddal, who pushed Toronto Wolfpack to their limits in round three of last year’s Challenge Cup competition.

2017 Challenge Trophy winners, Hunslet Club Parkside, feature in the competition alongside a host of fellow NCL clubs such as, Rochdale Mayfield, Normanton Knights, Myton Warriors, Kells, West Hull and Wath Brow Hornets.

The Army, Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and the Police all represent the Services, while the University of Hull are the student game’s representatives for the second year running.

Elsewhere, Wallsend Eagles, the winners of the North East Men’s League are first-time entrants, alongside London Rugby League champions, Hammersmith Hills Hoists.

Strathmore Silverbacks, champions of Scotland, are joined in the first round by Welsh League winners, Valley Cougars and Irish League winners, Longhorns.

Full list of first round draw numbers:

1. Askam, 2. Batley Boys, 3. Beverley, 4. Bradford Dudley Hill, 5. British Army, 6. British Police, 7. Crosfields, 8. Distington, 9. Drighlington, 10. East Leeds, 11. Featherstone Lions, 12. Hammersmith Hills Hoists, 13. Hensingham, 14. Hindley, 15. Huddersfield Underbank, 16. Hull University, 17. Hunslet Club Parkside, 18. Hunslet Warriors, 19. Kells, 20. Leigh Miners, 21. Lock Lane, 22. London Chargers, 23. Longhorns RL, 24. Loughborough, 25. Milford Marlins, 26. Millom, 27. Myton Warriors, 28. Normanton Knights, 29. Northampton Demons, 30. Orrell St James, 31. Oulton Raiders, 32. Pilkington Recs, 33. Queens, 34. Royal Air Force, 35. Rochdale Mayfield, 36. Royal Navy, 37. Saddleworth Rangers, 38. Shaw Cross, 39. Siddal, 40. Skirlaugh, 41. Strathmore Silverbacks, 42. Valley Cougars, 43. Thatto Heath Crusaders, 44. Thornhill Trojans, 45. Wallsend Eagles, 46. Wath Brow, 47. West Hull, 48. York Acorn