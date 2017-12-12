Embarking on the Wembley trail
SIDDAL, who thrilled BBC viewers by pushing Toronto Wolfpack all the way in last season’s third round, will play at Oulton Raiders at the opening stage of the 2018 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.
Other key ties in tonight’s draw, which was conducted by two Wembley `greats’ in the shape of Gareth Ellis and Paul Wellens, include a potential humdinger of a derby in the capital, with London Chargers hosting Hammersmith Hills Hoists, and the visit of Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League champions Thatto Heath Crusaders to Division Two outfit Saddleworth Rangers.
The full draw, which was staged at MediaCity, Manchester, is:
Leigh Miners Rangers v Myton Warriors
Underbank Rangers v Batley Boys
Kells v British Police
Wallsend Eagles v Pilkington Recs
Rochdale Mayfield v Crosfields
Lock Lane v Hindley
Hunslet Club Parkside v Valley Cougars
London Chargers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists
Royal Air Force v Drighlington
Oulton Raiders v Siddal
Millom v Strathmore Silverbacks
Loughborough University v Bradford Dudley Hill
University of Hull v Hensingham
Orrell St James v Northampton Demons
Royal Navy v Normanton Knights
York Acorn v Askam
Saddleworth Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Shaw Cross Sharks v Beverley
West Hull v Longhorns RL
East Leeds v Thornhill Trojans
Hunslet Warriors v Wath Brow Hornets
Featherstone Lions v Skirlaugh
British Army v Milford Marlins
Distington v Queens
Ties to be played on the weekend of Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 January.