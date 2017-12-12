Embarking on the Wembley trail

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

SIDDAL, who thrilled BBC viewers by pushing Toronto Wolfpack all the way in last season’s third round, will play at Oulton Raiders at the opening stage of the 2018 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

Other key ties in tonight’s draw, which was conducted by two Wembley `greats’ in the shape of Gareth Ellis and Paul Wellens, include a potential humdinger of a derby in the capital, with London Chargers hosting Hammersmith Hills Hoists, and the visit of Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League champions Thatto Heath Crusaders to Division Two outfit Saddleworth Rangers.

The full draw, which was staged at MediaCity, Manchester, is:

Leigh Miners Rangers v Myton Warriors

Underbank Rangers v Batley Boys

Kells v British Police

Wallsend Eagles v Pilkington Recs

Rochdale Mayfield v Crosfields

Lock Lane v Hindley

Hunslet Club Parkside v Valley Cougars

London Chargers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists

Royal Air Force v Drighlington

Oulton Raiders v Siddal

Millom v Strathmore Silverbacks

Loughborough University v Bradford Dudley Hill

University of Hull v Hensingham

Orrell St James v Northampton Demons

Royal Navy v Normanton Knights

York Acorn v Askam

Saddleworth Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Shaw Cross Sharks v Beverley

West Hull v Longhorns RL

East Leeds v Thornhill Trojans

Hunslet Warriors v Wath Brow Hornets

Featherstone Lions v Skirlaugh

British Army v Milford Marlins

Distington v Queens

Ties to be played on the weekend of Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 January.