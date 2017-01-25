Embarking on the Wembley trail
THIRTY-TWO amateur teams will set off in the Wembley trail on Saturday – and although none harbour realistic ambitions of winning the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup, all will hope to progress as far as they can, with the prize for surviving the first two rounds being a tilt against professional opposition.
One of the sides with a fine pedigree is Lock Lane, who have met the pros more often than most. The Lane, who were relegated from the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League’s Premier Division last time, visit Division Two outfit Thornhill Trojans, who happen to also be the holders of the Xamax BARLA National Cup.
Many eyes will be on the tie between Aberdeen Warriors and top-flight NCL outfit Pilkington Recs, while two huge derbies are on offer in the shape of Leigh Miners Rangers and Wigan St Patrick’s, and West Hull against Hull Dockers, while Normanton Knights make the short trip to Fryston Warriors for a clash that should raise temperatures.
Two games are taking place in the capital, with London Chargers hosting Bridgend Blue Bulls, and Wests Warriors entertaining British Police. The RAF, meanwhile, meet York Acorn at Cranwell, Lincolnshire, while Myton Warriors travel to Portsmouth for their tie with the Royal Navy.
Saturday 28 January 2017
LADBROKES CHALLENGE CUP
ROUND ONE
Aberdeen Warriors v Pilkington Recs
Egremont Rangers v The Army
Featherstone Lions v Distington
Fryston Warriors v Normanton Knights
Leigh Miners Rangers v Wigan St Patrick’s
London Chargers v Bridgend Blue Bulls
RAF v York Acorn
Royal Navy v Myton Warriors
Siddal v Milford Marlins
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Skirlaugh
Thornhill Trojans v Lock Lane
University of Hull v Rochdale Mayfield
Wath Brow Hornets v Haydock
West Bowling v Kells
Wests Warriors v British Police
West Hull v Hull Dockers
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum