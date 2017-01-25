Embarking on the Wembley trail

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

THIRTY-TWO amateur teams will set off in the Wembley trail on Saturday – and although none harbour realistic ambitions of winning the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup, all will hope to progress as far as they can, with the prize for surviving the first two rounds being a tilt against professional opposition.

One of the sides with a fine pedigree is Lock Lane, who have met the pros more often than most. The Lane, who were relegated from the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League’s Premier Division last time, visit Division Two outfit Thornhill Trojans, who happen to also be the holders of the Xamax BARLA National Cup.

Many eyes will be on the tie between Aberdeen Warriors and top-flight NCL outfit Pilkington Recs, while two huge derbies are on offer in the shape of Leigh Miners Rangers and Wigan St Patrick’s, and West Hull against Hull Dockers, while Normanton Knights make the short trip to Fryston Warriors for a clash that should raise temperatures.

Two games are taking place in the capital, with London Chargers hosting Bridgend Blue Bulls, and Wests Warriors entertaining British Police. The RAF, meanwhile, meet York Acorn at Cranwell, Lincolnshire, while Myton Warriors travel to Portsmouth for their tie with the Royal Navy.

Saturday 28 January 2017

LADBROKES CHALLENGE CUP

ROUND ONE

Aberdeen Warriors v Pilkington Recs

Egremont Rangers v The Army

Featherstone Lions v Distington

Fryston Warriors v Normanton Knights

Leigh Miners Rangers v Wigan St Patrick’s

London Chargers v Bridgend Blue Bulls

RAF v York Acorn

Royal Navy v Myton Warriors

Siddal v Milford Marlins

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Skirlaugh

Thornhill Trojans v Lock Lane

University of Hull v Rochdale Mayfield

Wath Brow Hornets v Haydock

West Bowling v Kells

Wests Warriors v British Police

West Hull v Hull Dockers