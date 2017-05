0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The losing sides were all `nilled’ in Saturday’s Girls’ Rugby League games.

Results

Saturday 20 May 2017

UNDER 16S

RED: Illingworth 0 Featherstone Lions 54.

UNDER 14S

RED: West Leeds/Farnley Falcons 0 Illingworth 26.

BLUE: Shaw Cross Sharks 44 Hunslet Warriors 0.

