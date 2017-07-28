England and France go head-to-head in Wheelchair World Cup Final

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Holders France face England today in the decider of the 2017 Wheelchair World Cup.

The match, at Perpignan, kicks off at 19.00 hours local time (6.00pm GMT).

England have reached the final after accounting for Australia 78-36 in the semi-final. Australia had been seen off 80-26 at the group stage, while Wales had been beaten 78-32.

France, however, toppled England 71-31 on the opening day of the tournament, on Thursday 20 July.

The side, under coaches Martyn Gill and Mark Roughsedge, that is aiming to turn the tables is Jack Brown, Wayne Boardman, Harry Brown (all Halifax), Jodie Boyd-Ward, Nathan Collins, Tom Halliwell, Ryan Richardson, James Simpson (Leeds Rhinos), Sebastian Bechara (Catalan Dragons), and Adam Barnett, Joe Coyd, Martin Lane (Medway Dragons).

England go into the contest with plenty of big-match experience behind them, as reigning Four Nations champions. The European Championship was also secured in 2015.