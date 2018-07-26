England and Serbia name sqauads for U19 European Championship

England’s Lions and hosts Serbia have named their squads for the U19 European Championships, to be held at the Makis Stadium, Belgrade from 5-11 August. The winners go through to the semi finals and the losers play in ranking matches.

Sixteen community clubs are represented in the England squad, Leigh Miners having the most included with four, head coach Allan Coleman commenting:

“It’s been really difficult picking this year’s U19s squad. So far training has gone well, and the players are really settling in together. We know what lies ahead with the European Championship, it will be the toughest competition these young players have played in. They are certainly looking forward to it, it’s a chance for these lads to show everyone the ability and quality they have.”

ENGLAND SQUAD : Liam Kenyon (Blackbrook), George Senior (Dewsbury Celtic), Jake Bradley (Hensingham), Bradley Holroyd (Leigh East), Louis Brogan, Calum Coleman, Robert Crompton, Joe Digby (Leigh Miners), Benjamin Bradshaw (Myton), Callum Wood (Orrell St James), Brandon Wood (Rochdale Mayfield), Elias Harrison, Curtis Williamson (Skirlaugh), Benjamin Selby (Stanningley), Sam Favell (Thatto Heath), Cameron Hetherington (Walney Central), Curtis Teare (Wath Brow), James Goulsbra-Miller (West Hull), Leon Harber, Gary McMahon (Wigan St Judes), Ben Holmes (Wigan St Patricks)

SERBIA SQUAD: Jai Smith (Brothers, Queensland), Matija Mihajlovic, Marko Simovic (Dorcol, Belgrade), Matthew Dragisic (Canberra Raiders), Daniel Marjanovic (Kawana Dolphins, Queensland), Stevan Ivankovic, Stefan Milinkovic, Vladimir Milutinovic, Mihajlo Stojiljkovic (Partisan, Belgrade), Zane Bijorac, Zane Marolt (Queanbeyan Blues, Canberra), Ivan Andric, Marko Jakovljevic, Mihailo Tomic, Vuk Tomic (Radnicki, Belgrade), Dorotej-Dado Arnold, Uros Golubovic, Marko Jankovic, Ilija Krstic, Luka Raskovic, Marko Satev, Aleksandar Stefulj (Red Star, Belgrade), Veljko Stankovic (Tzar Dusan, Paracin)

Opening fixtures – Sunday 5th August

Ukraine v Wales (kick off 15.30)

Ireland v Scotland

Serbia v England

France v Italy