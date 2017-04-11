England duo still absent for Warrington

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

England internationals Kevin Brown and Mike Cooper have been ruled out of Warrington’s Thursday night clash with Widnes.

The duo did not feature in the Wolves’ victory over Leeds Rhinos through injury and will remain unavailable for the club’s first game during the Easter period.

Former Widnes captain Brown misses out through concussion while an ankle injury continues to keep Cooper out of action, and they will be joined on the sidelines by Ben Westwood, who hasn’t been named in the 19-man squad as he looks set to serve a suspension.

Benjamin Jullien and Andre Savelio return to the squad to face the Vikings, who have recalled Chris Dean, Greg Burke and Stefan Marsh for the derby clash.

Dean has yet to feature this season following injury, with his arrival set to be a huge boost to Denis Betts’ struggling side.

Burke, meanwhile makes his return from a foot injury as Tom Gilmore, Keanan Brand and Manase Manuokafoa move out of the squad.

Widnes squad to face Warrington: Tom Armstrong, Chris Bridge, Sam Brooks, Greg Burke, Jay Chapelhow, Ted Chapelhow, Danny Craven, Chris Dean, Gil Dudson, Alex Gerrard, Rhys Hanbury, Chris Houston, Jordan Johnstone, Stefan Marsh, Joe Mellor, Tom Olbison, Charly Runciman, Corey Thompson, Matt Whitley

Warrington squad to face Widnes: Ryan Atkins, Daryl Clark, Brad Dwyer, Rhys Evans, Kurt Gidley, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Benjamin Jullien, George King, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Joe Westerman