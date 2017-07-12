England go into Student World Cup semis

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

England are through to the Student World Cup semi-finals, courtesy of a 30-20 win over Scotland today in the final Group B game in Sydney.

Scotland, who have topped the group on points’ difference, had already qualified for the last four, together with Australia.

The result means that Wales, who are also in Group B, are out of contention for World Cup glory. Latham Tawhai’s side, who have lost their first two games, cannot grab second spot by catching either England or Wales, even if they can account for the Pacific Islands.

Ireland, meanwhile, still have a mathematical chance of coming second in Group A, despite having lost their opening two fixtures. The Irish, though, would have to beat Australia by a very big margin, and are also reliant on Wales doing the same to the Pacific Islands.

Reports on all games will feature in Monday’s League Express.

Result

Wednesday 12 July

GROUP B: England 30 Scotland 20.

Previous results

Friday 7 July

GROUP A: Pacific Islands 48 Ireland 4.

GROUP B: Scotland 48 Wales 18.

CROSS-GROUP: England 10 Australia 54.

Sunday 9 July

GROUP A: Australia 68 Pacific Islands 16.

GROUP B: Wales 4 England 22.

CROSS-GROUP: Ireland 24 Scotland 38.

Fixtures

Wednesday 12 July

GROUP A: Australia v Ireland.

CROSS-GROUP: Pacific Islands v Wales.

Friday 14 July

World Cup Semi-finals and fifth v sixth play-off.

Sunday 16 July

Student World Cup Final (Pepper Stadium, Penrith).