England to headline unique double-header against Samoa

For the first time, the 2017 edition of the Pacific Test will see England’s clash against Samoa headline an International Rugby League triple-header at Campbelltown Sports Stadium, New South Wales, Australia on Saturday, May 6.

In an action-packed Saturday that features some of the best rugby league talent from across the globe, Papua New Guinea take on the skill and power of the Cook Islands, before traditional rivals Fiji and Tonga battle it out for Pacific ascendency in the penultimate match of the day.

England’s last encounter with Samoa was the opening game of the 2014 Four Nations in front of 47,813 spectators at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. England won 32-26 that day but head coach Wayne Bennett is expecting another physical game in Campbelltown.

“This will be a tough test for us with much of the playing group coming from the UK, but we’ll prepare the best we can,” said Bennett.

“The Samoans are always a physical side, but we’ve got a solid group of players to choose from and I’m looking forward to getting everyone together for the match ahead of the World Cup later this year.”

Pacific Test triple-header 2017 schedule:

Cook Islands v Papua New Guinea (3.30pm AEST)

Tonga v Fiji (5.30pm AEST)

Samoa v England (7.30pm AEST)