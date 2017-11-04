England labour to victory over Lebanon

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

England picked up their first win of the World Cup following a 29-10 victory over Lebanon.

However, England’s victory was overshadowed by a biting allegation against Jermaine McGillvary, after Lebanon captain Robbie Farah reported the incident to referee Ben Thaler at the start of the second-half.

Overall, it was a low-key performance from Wayne Bennett’s men, who never appeared to be in danger, but failed to truly impress against the Rugby League minnows.

England capitalised on early pressure when Kallum Watkins raced over in the left corner.

However, England failed to turn further dominance into points, and the Cedars grew in belief and cut the deficit to two points when Nick Kassis pounced on a kick fumbled by Gareth Widdop.

However, England responded well and were 22-6 ahead by half-time.

Wingers McGillvary and Ryan Hall both crossed on either flank before Ben Currie was put through the line from Josh Hodgson’s bullet pass.

The second-half saw England manage just one further score, as Tom Burgess scored a fine dividual try.

Jason Whebe added a consolation for Brad Fittler’s side before Widdop’s drop goal on the hooter ended the contest.

England: Ratchford, McGillvary, Watkins, Bateman, Hall, Widdop, Gale, Hill, Hodgson, Graham, Currie, Whitehead, O’Loughlin. Subs: Walmsley, Williams, Heighington, T Burgess.

Tries: Watkins, McGillvary, Hall, Currie, Burgess

Goals: Widdop (4)

Drop goal: Widdop

Lebanon: Abou-Sleiman, Robinson, Maarbani, Doueihi, Miski, Moses, Farah, Mannah, Clark, Mamary, Twal, Ellaz, Kassis. Subs: Moujalli, Lichaa, Wehbe, Sukkar.

Tries: Kassis, Whebe

Goals: Moses