England lads patched up and fired up says Skipper

England captain, Jacob Morgan, while happy with their win against Scotland, believes his side can only improve ahead of their finals appearance.

“We were sloppy in areas; in the second half we weren’t completing our sets and making some some stupid errors.

“Fair play to Scotland, they gave us a really good dig though, and were aggressive down the middle. Credit to our boys, they really got fired up and it was actually a good game of football, so really pleased with our performance.”

Morgan also spoke of the honour to represent his country in a tough competition.

“Its massive. You represent a massive body of people, and such a proud nation when it comes to rugby league.

“Especially when you playing over here in Australia, it’s something else. So hopefully we can kick-on when we come up against the Aussies and get some good results.”