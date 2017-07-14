England miss out in Student World Cup
England lost 46-18 to Australia today in the semi-final of the Student World Cup in Sydney.
Scotland are due to meet Pacific Islands shortly for a place in Sunday’s decider.
Wales accounted for Ireland, meanwhile, 28-16 in the battle to avoid the wooden spoon.
Reports on all games will feature in Monday’s League Express.
Results
Friday 14 July
SEMI-FINAL: Australia 46 England 18; Pacific Islands v Scotland –late result.
FIFTH v SIXTH PLAY-OFF: Wales 28 Ireland 16.
Fixture
Sunday 16 July
FINAL: Australia v Pacific Islands or Scotland (at Pepper Stadium, Penrith).
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum