Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson July 14, 2017 08:56

England miss out in Student World Cup

England lost 46-18 to Australia today in the semi-final of the Student World Cup in Sydney.

Scotland are due to meet Pacific Islands shortly for a place in Sunday’s decider.

Wales accounted for Ireland, meanwhile, 28-16 in the battle to avoid the wooden spoon.

Reports on all games will feature in Monday’s League Express.

 

Results

Friday 14 July

SEMI-FINAL: Australia 46 England 18; Pacific Islands v Scotland –late result.

FIFTH v SIXTH PLAY-OFF: Wales 28 Ireland 16.

Fixture

Sunday 16 July

FINAL: Australia v Pacific Islands or Scotland (at Pepper Stadium, Penrith).

 

 

 

