England name impressive Academy squad to face France this autumn

England Academy’s 22-man squad has been selected and will travel to France to play two Tests this October – with Castleford half-back Jake Truman among the names picked by head coach Lee Briers.

Head coach Briers and assistant Matty Peet have picked a strong side with plenty of experience – including Leeds fullback Jack Walker, who has made ten first-team appearances in all competitions this year and Trueman, who scored a hat-trick on debut for Castleford Tigers against Wigan Warriors in the Super 8s.

Walker is one of three Leeds players selected alongside Cameron Smith and Mikolaj Oledzki, while Trueman is joined by Cas team-mates Callum McLelland, Luis Johnson and Robbie Storey.

The squad will fly out on Sunday, October 8 and play France Under-18s on Tuesday, October 10 (6.00pm) at Stade de la Mediterrannee, Le Barcares. The final Test will be a curtain-raiser to France v Jamaica on Friday, October 13 (5.00pm) at the home of Catalans Dragons, Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan.

England Academy 22-man squad: Bradley Pinder (Warrington Wolves, Thatto Heath Crusaders), Caine Barnes (Wigan Warriors, Seaton Rangers), Callum McLelland (Castleford Tigers, Lock Lane), Calum Turner (Castleford Tigers, Lock Lane), Cameron Scott (City of Hull Academy, Wyke), Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos, Lock Lane), Danny Walker (Widnes Vikings, Crosfields) Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Judes), Jack Brown (City of Hull Academy, East Hull), Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos, Oulton Raiders), Jacob Trueman (Castleford Tigers, West Bowling), James Worthington (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Judes), Joseph Shorrocks (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks), Joseph Brown (Wigan Warriors, Stanningley), Luis Johnson (Castleford Tigers, Oulton Raiders), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos, Hunslet Warriors), Oliver Partington (Wigan Warriors, Orrell St James), Owen Farnworth (Widnes Vikings, Chorley Panthers), Robbie Storey (Castleford Tigers, West Hull), Samuel Kibula (Wigan Warriors, Leigh Miners Rangers), William Dagger (Warrington Wolves, Castleford Panthers), William Oakes (City of Hull Academy, Eastmoor Dragons).