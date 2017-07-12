England could play a game across the Atlantic, hints Nigel Wood

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Nigel Wood has hinted that he would have no problem with England potentially playing a game across the Atlantic in the USA in the run-up to the 2025 Rugby League World Cup.

Plans for the 2021 event in this country are being tentatively revealed this week at a number of events across the country – but Wood also fielded questions about the historic first World Cup in North America.

With the success of Toronto Wolfpack catching the eye – on and off the field – during their inaugural season, Wood said that the sport should be looking for opportunities to expand: and that could mean England going abroad.

“Of course, why wouldn’t you be?” he said. “I think the world has shrunk, people are more used to going around the world than they used to do and there are opportunities, not just in America, but in the Far East and the Middle East.

“Rugby league has to lift its head up a little bit and look at where there is an opportunity.

“We’ve got a fantastic sport and it is beholden upon the administrators to provide opportunities for the sport to be showcased on the widest possible footprint and to give the players the chance to experience new cultures as well.

“It is an interesting time to be a sportsman because different regions are bidding for tournaments.”

Wood also revealed that discussions have been held between the World Cup organisers and the NRL about maybe hosting events in North America as the 2025 World Cup approaches.

“There is a lot going on in America and not just internationally,” Wood said. “The promoters are also looking to put on other matches there. There is a consistent dialogue between the World Cup promoters and the NRL about whether or not they could stage other events there.”