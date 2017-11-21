England to play New Zealand in 2018 Test series

50 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

England and New Zealand will compete in a three-match Test series in 2018, the RFL has confirmed.

The series will take place next autumn with dates and venues set to be confirmed midday on Wednesday.

It will be the first time England have taken part in a Test series since 2015 when they defeated the Kiwis 2-1 in what was Steve McNamara’s last involvement with the national side.

It remains to be seen whether the likes of Jason Taumalolo will return to the Kiwis side for the series, having opted to play for Tonga in the World Cup.