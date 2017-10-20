England prepare for World Cup in style

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

England prepared for the World Cup in style as they cruised to a 74-12 win over the Affiliated States.

A 13-try rout saw Wayne Bennett’s side comfortably come through their final warm-up game as the majority of the 24-man squad were given a run out in Perth.

Played in four quarters, England were 22-0 ahead when Luke Gale, Elliott Whitehead, Ryan Hall and Jermaine McGillvary scored.

The Affiliated States hit back at the start of the second quarter before Hall bagged his second, and Luke Gale scored his second to give England a 34-6 half-time lead.

The tries continued in the third quarter as McGillvary, George Williams and James Roby all scored, with Tom Burgess adding another.

There was still time for three more tries in the final 20 minutes as Kevin Brown, Kallum Watkins and Tom Burgess all crossing to add emphasis to the victory.