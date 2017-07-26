England reach Wheelchair World Cup Final

7 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

ENGLAND are through to the 2017 Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Final.

The side beat Australia 78-36 in today’s semi-final at Toulouse and will now meet the winners of tonight’s clash between Italy and holders France in Friday’s decider in Perpignan.

Captain Jack Brown scored six tries and a goal, while Nathan Collins chipped in with two tries and two conversions.

Joe Coyd and Sebastien Bechara bagged a brace apiece, Martin Lane nipped over, and Wayne Boardman landed 10 goals.

Coach Mark Roughsedge said: “I am delighted that we have reached the final.

“The team has got better game by game in France; over the last four years we have worked incredibly hard in preparation for this World Cup and we intend to bring it home.”