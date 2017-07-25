England steam past Australia in Wheelchair World Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

England swept to an 80-26 victory over Australia yesterday in the Wheelchair World Cup in France.

The success means that the side, coached by Martyn Gill and Mark Roughsedge, will feature in tomorrow’s (Wednesday’s) semi-finals against opposition to be determined by today’s scores.

Scotland and Wales, however, both lost.

Results

Monday 24 July

Scotland 18 Spain 54

France 118 Wales 10

England 80 Australia 26

All at the Gymnase du Lac, St-Jory

Previous results

Thursday 20 July

Australia 72 Wales 24

France 71 England 31

Scotland 6 Italy 110

All at the Halle aux Sport, Carcassonne

Saturday 22 July

France 102 Australia 22

Spain 39 Italy 68

Wales 32 England 78

All at the Complexe La Rijole, Paimers

Fixtures

Tuesday 25 July

Finals

Game One: Australia v Spain

Game Two: Italy v Wales

(both at Gymnase du Cosec, Albi)

Wednesday 26 July

Finals – games three and four (at Gymnase Compans Cafferlli, Toulouse)

Thursday 27 July

Plate Final and Fifth-placed Final (at Gymnase du Cosec, St-Orens)

Friday 28 July

World Cup Final (at Parc des Expositions, Perpignan)