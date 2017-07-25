England steam past Australia in Wheelchair World Cup
England swept to an 80-26 victory over Australia yesterday in the Wheelchair World Cup in France.
The success means that the side, coached by Martyn Gill and Mark Roughsedge, will feature in tomorrow’s (Wednesday’s) semi-finals against opposition to be determined by today’s scores.
Scotland and Wales, however, both lost.
Results
Monday 24 July
Scotland 18 Spain 54
France 118 Wales 10
England 80 Australia 26
All at the Gymnase du Lac, St-Jory
Previous results
Thursday 20 July
Australia 72 Wales 24
France 71 England 31
Scotland 6 Italy 110
All at the Halle aux Sport, Carcassonne
Saturday 22 July
France 102 Australia 22
Spain 39 Italy 68
Wales 32 England 78
All at the Complexe La Rijole, Paimers
Fixtures
Tuesday 25 July
Finals
Game One: Australia v Spain
Game Two: Italy v Wales
(both at Gymnase du Cosec, Albi)
Wednesday 26 July
Finals – games three and four (at Gymnase Compans Cafferlli, Toulouse)
Thursday 27 July
Plate Final and Fifth-placed Final (at Gymnase du Cosec, St-Orens)
Friday 28 July
World Cup Final (at Parc des Expositions, Perpignan)
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum