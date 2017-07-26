England target Australia in World Cup semi-final

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

England will seek to repeat Monday’s league victory over Australia when the sides meet today in the semi-finals of the Wheelchair World Cup in France.

The game, which kicks off at 2.15pm local time, is being played in Toulouse, with the other semi-final between France and Italy following at 6.30pm. The World Cup Final is being played on Friday, at Perpignan.

England have every reason for confidence going into the clash, having accounted for the Kangaroos 80-26 a couple of days ago.

Wales, though, missed out on the last four through yesterday’s 108-24 reverse at the hands of Italy, while Australia are at the penultimate stage after accounting for Spain 49-40.

Scotland slipped out of the running through defeats at the league stage by Italy and Spain.

Results

Tuesday 25 July

Elimination Finals

Game One: Australia 49 Spain 40

Game Two: Italy 108 Wales 24

(both at Gymnase du Cosec, Albi)

Previous results

Thursday 20 July

Australia 72 Wales 24

France 71 England 31

Scotland 6 Italy 110

All at the Halle aux Sport, Carcassonne

Saturday 22 July

France 102 Australia 22

Spain 39 Italy 68

Wales 32 England 78

All at the Complexe La Rijole, Paimers

Monday 24 July

Scotland 18 Spain 54

France 118 Wales 10

England 80 Australia 26

All at the Gymnase du Lac, St-Jory

Fixtures

Wednesday 26 July

Semi-Finals

England v Australia

France v Italy

(at Gymnase Compans Cafferlli, Toulouse)

Thursday 27 July

Plate Final and Fifth-placed Final (at Gymnase du Cosec, St-Orens)

Friday 28 July

World Cup Final (at Parc des Expositions, Perpignan)