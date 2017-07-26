England target Australia in World Cup semi-final
England will seek to repeat Monday’s league victory over Australia when the sides meet today in the semi-finals of the Wheelchair World Cup in France.
The game, which kicks off at 2.15pm local time, is being played in Toulouse, with the other semi-final between France and Italy following at 6.30pm. The World Cup Final is being played on Friday, at Perpignan.
England have every reason for confidence going into the clash, having accounted for the Kangaroos 80-26 a couple of days ago.
Wales, though, missed out on the last four through yesterday’s 108-24 reverse at the hands of Italy, while Australia are at the penultimate stage after accounting for Spain 49-40.
Scotland slipped out of the running through defeats at the league stage by Italy and Spain.
Results
Tuesday 25 July
Elimination Finals
Game One: Australia 49 Spain 40
Game Two: Italy 108 Wales 24
(both at Gymnase du Cosec, Albi)
Previous results
Thursday 20 July
Australia 72 Wales 24
France 71 England 31
Scotland 6 Italy 110
All at the Halle aux Sport, Carcassonne
Saturday 22 July
France 102 Australia 22
Spain 39 Italy 68
Wales 32 England 78
All at the Complexe La Rijole, Paimers
Monday 24 July
Scotland 18 Spain 54
France 118 Wales 10
England 80 Australia 26
All at the Gymnase du Lac, St-Jory
Fixtures
Wednesday 26 July
Semi-Finals
England v Australia
France v Italy
(at Gymnase Compans Cafferlli, Toulouse)
Thursday 27 July
Plate Final and Fifth-placed Final (at Gymnase du Cosec, St-Orens)
Friday 28 July
World Cup Final (at Parc des Expositions, Perpignan)
