England winger Jermaine McGillvary cleared of biting allegation

England winger Jermaine McGillvary has been cleared of an allegation of biting.

McGillvary was charged with contrary conduct and ordered to appear before a hearing today (Wednesday) – where he entered a plea of not guilty after Lebanon captain Robbie Farah accused him of biting.

He was charged by the Match Review Committee on Monday morning (November 6) after England’s second game of Pool A against Lebanon.

The Huddersfield winger, alongside coach Wayne Bennett and team manager Jamie Peacock, entered a not guilty plea to the charge via video link from the team hotel in Perth and was subsequently found not guilty.

It means that McGillvary, who has been England’s standout performer thus far, will be available to play in the upcoming game against France at nib Stadium on Sunday, November 12.

On the decision, McGillvary, said: “I fully understand the Match Review process and am grateful for a fair and balanced hearing.

“I’m pleased this is over and can now fully focus on doing my best for England for the remainder of the World Cup.”