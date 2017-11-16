England Women open with win

England Women open with win

England’s Women came from behind twice early on to open their World Cup 2017 account with a win over a determined Papua New Guinea side.

The Lioness’ took charge of the game after half an hour with three late tries in the first half securing an 18-8 half time advantage.

England kept Papua New Guinea scoreless in the second half and added three further tries of their own to secure a 36-8 win.

Meanwhile, ten different players crossed the whitewash as tournament defending World Cup holders Australia beat Cook Islands 52-4.

New Zealand also started with a big win, beating World Cup debutants Canada 50-4.

Match reports and photos from all these games will appear in League Express on Monday.

