England Women open with win
England’s Women came from behind twice early on to open their World Cup 2017 account with a win over a determined Papua New Guinea side.
The Lioness’ took charge of the game after half an hour with three late tries in the first half securing an 18-8 half time advantage.
Match Highlights from @England_RL v @PNGOrchids#ENGvPNG#WRLWC2017 pic.twitter.com/zJX8fgpZTs
— RLWC2017 (@RLWC2017) November 16, 2017
England kept Papua New Guinea scoreless in the second half and added three further tries of their own to secure a 36-8 win.
Meanwhile, ten different players crossed the whitewash as tournament defending World Cup holders Australia beat Cook Islands 52-4.
New Zealand also started with a big win, beating World Cup debutants Canada 50-4.
Match reports and photos from all these games will appear in League Express on Monday.