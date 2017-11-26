England Women’s World Cup dream is over

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

England slipped out of the Women’s World Cup today with a 52-4 semi-final defeat at the hands of New Zealand in Sydney.

The Ferns will meet Australia, who saw off Canada 58-6, in Saturday’s decider.

The game, in Brisbane, is being played alongside the Men’s World Cup Final between England and Australia.

Results

Sunday 26 November 2017

SEMI-FINALS

Australia 58 Canada 6; England 4 New Zealand 52.

Fixture

Saturday 2 December 2017

WORLD CUP FINAL: Australia v New Zealand (at Brisbane).

Reports on this week’s closing group games, and both semi-finals, will be included in tomorrow’s League Express.