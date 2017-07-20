Your England XIII: a fan-voted England side for the World Cup – left centre

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

With the World Cup on the horizon later this year, we thought we’d give you, our readers, the chance to pick your starting XIII for the opening game against Australia in the autumn.

Each week, we’ll be putting forward several contenders for each position in Wayne Bennett’s starting line-up, and asking you to vote for who you think should get the spot.

Last week’s result saw Greg Eden just pip Ryan Hall to a spot in the side with 34% of the voting – and this week, we’re moving onto the left centre slot, where there is certainly plenty of competition..

Team so far: Zak Hardaker (Castleford); Greg Eden (Castleford)..

Michael Shenton (Castleford)

The Castleford captain is back to his best in 2017 after a season-ending injury last year – and he appears to be right in the mix for England contention. He’s struck up a fine partnership with Greg Eden on Castleford’s left-edge – but does he make your team?

Mark Percival (St Helens)

The St Helens centre now has experience of the international arena after Wayne Bennett handed him his debut last year: and he’s kicked on this season too. Percival also has the advantage of being a fine goal-kicker too: is he your left-sided centre?

Oliver Gildart (Wigan)

Gildart is the one player on this week’s list without international experience – but the way he has played for Wigan this season certainly suggests he is ready for the step up. The youngster has quickly established himself as a top-class outside back, and an England call-up surely awaits at some stage of his career.

Stefan Ratchford (Warrington)

The Warrington utility featured in an earlier vote at fullback – but with his versatility, he could easily be a realistic candidate for the outside backs, too.