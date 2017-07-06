Your England XIII: TotalRL fan-voted England side for the World Cup – fullback

8 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

With the World Cup on the horizon later this year, we thought we’d give you, our readers, the chance to pick your starting XIII for the opening game against Australia in the autumn.

Each week, we’ll be putting forward five contenders for each position in Wayne Bennett’s starting line-up, and asking you to vote for who you think should get the spot.

Voting begins on a Thursday and runs right through to Sunday, and we’ll reveal the winner for each position on the Monday. This week, we’re starting with fullback: and there are plenty of strong contenders to choose from..

Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

Lomax was the number one for England and Wayne Bennett throughout the Four Nations last year – but is his place in the squad as assured given the form of some other notable fullbacks in Super League?

Stefan Ratchford (Warrington)

Ratchford is technically the man in possession of the shirt after playing at fullback during England’s game against Samoa in Sydney. Can he hold onto it for the World Cup?

Jamie Shaul (Hull FC)

The only member of this quintet without an England cap, Shaul’s form at club level has consistently been excellent. 2017 has been no exception – but it remains to be seen whether he’s done enough this year.

Sam Tomkins (Wigan)

If fit and firing, Tomkins will surely come into contention for Bennett as the World Cup approaches. However, does he get the nod to be your fullback?

Zak Hardaker (Castleford)

Perhaps the leading contender to play fullback for England as things stand – the Castleford flier is back to his absolute best in 2017 in a Tigers shirt.

Now it’s time to have your say..

Voting closes on Sunday!