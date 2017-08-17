Your England XIII: TotalRL’s fan-voted side for the World Cup – scrum-half

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

With the World Cup on the horizon later this year, we thought we’d give you, our readers, the chance to pick your starting XIII for the opening game against Australia in the autumn.

Each week, we’ll be putting forward several contenders for each position in Wayne Bennett’s starting line-up, and asking you to vote for who you think should get the spot. This week, it’s onto a key position: scrum-half.

Last week’s result saw another shock – as Wigan’s George Williams was nudged out of the starting stand-off shirt at the expense of Gareth Widdop! It means our team looks like:

Team so far: Zak Hardaker (Castleford); Greg Eden (Castleford), Michael Shenton (Castleford), Kallum Watkins (Leeds), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield); Gareth Widdop (St George)…

Luke Gale (Castleford)

The overwhelming frontrunner for the role, Gale has been perhaps Super League’s stand-out scrum-half this year, and looks set to lead Castleford to major silverware in the halves. Wayne Bennett is clearly a fan too – but is he your pick for the number 7 shirt?

Matty Smith (St Helens)

It’s been an up and down year for Matty Smith since joining St Helens – but the scrum-half looks set for a big finish to the year with his hometown club. If he helps them to another Grand Final, will it be enough to convince Bennett to call him up for the World Cup?

Trent Hodkinson (Newcastle)

The outsider and the heritage player in the quartet this week, Newcastle’s Trent Hodkinson has long been mentioned over a potential England call-up. Will Bennett be tempted with the stakes so high this autumn Down Under?

Marc Sneyd (Hull FC)

Marc Sneyd is yet to earn an international call-up but the timing could be ideal for his maiden cap this autumn. Hull look finely poised to win at least one piece of silverware this year and if they do, Sneyd will have almost certainly had a huge say in it.

Now have your say..