Your England XIII: TotalRL’s fan-voted side for the World Cup – stand-off

With the World Cup on the horizon later this year, we thought we’d give you, our readers, the chance to pick your starting XIII for the opening game against Australia in the autumn.

Each week, we’ll be putting forward several contenders for each position in Wayne Bennett’s starting line-up, and asking you to vote for who you think should get the spot.

Last week’s result saw the right wing spot go to Huddersfield’s Jermaine McGillvary – meaning the team looks like this as we move into the half-backs..

Team so far: Zak Hardaker (Castleford); Greg Eden (Castleford), Michael Shenton (Castleford), Kallum Watkins (Leeds), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield)..

Gareth Widdop (St George)

He’s been one of the NRL’s form half-backs this year, and there’s little doubting that Gareth Widdop will find himself in the squad for the World Cup this year – but will he get the starting stand-off shirt? It’s your call as to whether Widdop makes this side – and he’s got plenty of competition..

Kevin Brown (Warrington)

It has not been a great debut season for Kevin Brown at Warrington. The stand-off has been battling an injury all year and Warrington’s woes have not helped, but when he is fit, Brown remains one of the best half-backs England have. Bennett clearly likes him too – as he was in the squad for the Four Nations this year: but does he play in your side?

George Williams (Wigan)

The Wigan stand-off is arguably the hot favourite to get the nod here given another strong season at club level with the Warriors. Williams has stood out in a Wigan side who have not been at their best in 2017 – and should he help inspire a top-four finish from here, he will stand a great chance of playing for England at the World Cup.

Danny McGuire (Leeds)

The Leeds captain is the wildcard pick, the outsider if you will, of our quartet this week. But if his Leeds career finishes with another Grand Final success – does he realistically stand a chance of playing half-back for England? And would you pick him in your side..?

Voting closes on Sunday!