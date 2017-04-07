England’s game against Samoa set to be shown behind a paywall

18 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

England fans will be charged to watch next month’s Test match against Samoa, one national newspaper has claimed today.

It was believed the game, which is England’s only warm-up match for this autumn’s World Cup, would be televised on the BBC on the morning of Saturday, May 6.

However, the Daily Star says that fans will have to pay into access to a streaming site after rejecting the BBC’s offer to broadcast the match to viewers for nothing.

Instead, fans will be charged if they want to watch – although it is unclear how much they will have to pay just yet.

England are expected to name their squad – which will be a reduced squad – for the match later this month.