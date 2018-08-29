England’s test against New Zealand in Liverpool moved

England’s test match against New Zealand has been moved from Saturday, November 3rd to Sunday, November 4th at 2:30pm.

The change has been made due to traffic management issues and a fixture clash with Everton Football Club and their home match against Brighton.

The game is the second in a three-match series against the Kiwis, which will be broadcast live on the BBC, with the first played at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday, October 27th and the last at Elland Road on Sunday, November 11th.

Match reports, pictures and reaction from the series will feature in League Express.