Escaré signs new deal at Wigan

Wigan Warriors have agreed a new contract with French international Morgan Escaré that will see him stay with the Warriors until at least the end of the 2020 season.

Escaré joined Wigan from Catalans Dragons ahead of the 2017 season and, in the absence of Sam Tomkins, has played at fullback in all ten games so far this season, including the World Club Challenge win over Cronulla.

Escarp, 24, who has been capped eight times for France, is Wigan’s leading points scorer so far this season with 69 points to his name, scoring three tries, 28 goals and one field-goal.

Warriors Rugby Director, Kris Radlinski, said: “I’d like to pay tribute to our coaching staff and to Morgan, who has won a lot of friends during his time at Wigan owing to his attitude and commitment.

“He came here with a desire to prove people wrong and has worked very hard, along with our coaching staff. He feels at home here, he’s learning ‘Wiganese’, and the Wigan fans have really taken to him too. It’s great news that we’ve been able to secure his services.”

Warriors Head Coach, Shaun Wane, said: “Morgan is great to work with and the best thing is I don’t think we’ve even scratched the surface with him yet. He’s a talented player but there is so much more to come from him.

“He’s fitted right in at Wigan and we’re delighted that he’s going to stay here.”

Morgan Escaré said: “I am really happy here at Wigan and feel at home. The fans, players and coaching staff have been great with me and I am really enjoying it here.

“I’m enjoying my rugby too and am happy with the way I am playing. It’s great to have this new contract agreed and I am excited for the future.”

The new contract will see Escaré stay with the Club until the end of 2020 with an option for 2021, in the club’s favour.

