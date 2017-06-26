Evalds commits to Salford

7 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Niall Evalds has turned down offers from rival Super League clubs to sign a new long-term deal with Salford.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils in recent weeks with his contract at the AJ Bell Stadium set to expire.

But the speedster has put pen to paper on a new contract that has tied down his future with the club.

“Niall has been with us since he was 15 and he’s made massive progress with the club,” said head coach Ian Watson.

“I’m really pleased that he’s chosen to commit his long-term future with Salford. He’s had to really fight for his place this year and he’s let his performances do the talking.”

Club CEO Ian Blease added: “Niall has had good offers from other clubs but has chosen to stay here and continue to fight to maintain his place in the first team which is really pleasing. We’re all really excited about the future for this group of players, but first and foremost the priority is Sunday’s game against Huddersfield.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the supporters turn out and get behind Niall and the rest of the team as we try to make this season a special one in the memories of all Salford fans.”