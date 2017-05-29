Evalds hat-trick sees Salford into seven heaven

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Niall Evalds recorded a hat-trick as Salford Red Devils cruised past Warrington Wolves 38-12 for the seventh successive win.

Jake Bibby, Evalds and Junior Sa’u put Salford in cruise control within 25 minutes, as they started the game how they finished Friday’s demolition of Catalans Dragons.

Warrington’s task was made even harder shortly before the break as Ben Jullien was sinbinned for preventing a quick restart.

The 12-men did cut the deficit through Brad Dwyer but Sa’u went over for his second to give the Red Devils a 22-6 half time lead.

Evalds continued Salford’s dominance by completing his brace before making it a hat-trick shortly afterwards.

Kevin Brown saw an effort ruled out but Tom Lineham brought the Wolves into double figures with 15 minutes remaining.

Howeveer, the Red Devils deservedly had the final say through Kris Brinning as they notched up 88 points in two games.

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 5 Matty Russell, 12 Jack Hughes, 4 Ryan Atkins, 2 Tom Lineham, 6 Kevin Brown, 22 Declan Patton, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Daryl Clark, 14 Mike Cooper, 24 Ben Jullien, 23 Joe Philbin, 13 Joe Westerman; Subs: 10 Ashton Sims, 15 Brad Dwyer, 16 George King, 18 Andre Savelio.

Tries: Dwyer, Lineham; Goals: Patton 2.

Salford: 1 Gareth O’Brien, 5 Niall Evalds, 4 Junior Sa’u, 24 Jake Bibby, 21 Greg Johnson, 6 Rob Lui, 29 Todd Carney, 14 Lama Tasi, 20 Kris Brinning, 30 James Hasson, 12 Weller Hauraki, 11 Ben Murdoch-Masila, 13 Mark Flanagan; Subs: 8 Craig Kopczak, 19 Josh Wood, 16 Olsi Krasniqi, 26 Daniel Murray.

Tries: Bibby, Evalds 3, Sa’u 2, Brinning; Goals: O’Brien 5.

More details from this game will feature in next Monday’s League Express.