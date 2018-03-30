Evalds: No excuses left for Salford

Niall Evalds believes Salford have no hiding place ahead of their pivotal Good Friday clash with Catalans.

The Red Devils have managed just two wins from their opening seven games, leaving them in the bottom four.

Ahead of the clash with the Dragons, who have had a woeful start to the season, the 24-year-old insists the Red Devils must put a performance together to ensure they start climbing the table.

“We have high ambitions and we don’t want to be dragged into the bottom four,” he said.

“We’ve got to be winning games like this and I’m sure Catalans are thinking the exact same. It’s a big game.

“We’ve played enough games now that the rustiness has gone and everyone is in the groove. Easter is a really important period, it’s a lot about recovery, but it starts with performances.

“In parts we’ve been good but it’s the parts where we’re not that are costing us. Last week against Widnes we just didn’t finish well enough.

“We’re struggling to find a way to win matches but hopefully that starts to change. We know we need to be better and put 80 minutes performances together.

“We’ve got some different personnel coming into the squad. It’s doing the little things, working hard for each other and staying focused for 80 minutes.”